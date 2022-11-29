2 charged, 1 wanted following chase in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning following a chase.

Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver use the median to travel along E Blackstock Road and then try to reenter the regular lane without signaling. According to deputies, they turned on lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.

The driver reportedly eventually began driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 29, causing deputies to temporarily back off. Shortly after, the driver spun out of control while trying to stop and crashed into a guardrail near Briarwood Road.

According to deputies, three men got out and tried to run away. The driver, Shaiheem Bobo, was caught after a short foot chase.

One of the passengers, Tevin Humphries, reportedly jumped onto the hood of a nearby vehicle and tried to get inside it. However, law enforcement caught him before he could gain access to it. Deputies are now looking for the owner of the vehicle that Humphries tried to get inside. Anyone with information regarding the driver or that vehicle is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit at 864-503-4589.

Humphries and Bobo were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, and evidence was collected from their car.

The third person from the car was able to get away from deputies and is still on the loose, according to deputies. Anyone with information about him can contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.