Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:42 a.m. at College Avenue and Tiger Boulevard.

According to officials, the driver was not restrained in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner identified the victim as Myron “Reese” Davis.

This crash is being investigated by the Clemson Police Department. We will update this story as officials give new details.

