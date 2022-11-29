Deputies charge Westminster man accused of having inappropriate images of kids

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster man was charged for child sex crimes on Monday.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said evidence gathered showed that 45-year-old Randy Lynn Quinn Jr. was in possession of and distributing child sexual abuse material between May and September of 2022.

The images were of children, according to officials. Due to the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will not release the number of images or children involved nor how the images were obtained.

Quinn was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 6:17 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Quinn with sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree and said he remains in jail on a $250,000 surety bond.

