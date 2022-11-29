Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr, crews say

Driver crashes in Starr
Driver crashes in Starr(Starr Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department said they assisted in a car crash that led to a driver being flown to the hospital.

The department said the crash happened Monday morning.

The driver was extricated and transported to the by Life Flight, according to officials.

Williford Fire was the lead department on this incident.

