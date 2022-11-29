Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr, crews say

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department said they assisted in a car crash that led to a driver being flown to the hospital.

The department said the crash happened Monday morning.

The driver was extricated and transported to the by Life Flight, according to officials.

Williford Fire was the lead department on this incident.

MORE NEWS: Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.