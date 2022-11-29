First Alert Weather Day Wednesday as strong cold moves in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mild weather sticks around for Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front bringing rain and a temperature drop midweek.

First Alert Headlines

Mild, dry Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for widespread heavy rain and potential for strong storms

Cooler weather Thursday into the weekend

Clear skies and calm winds Monday night means we are in for good radiational cooling. Temperatures drop into the low 40s in the Upstate and Northeast Georgia with lows in the 30s across the mountains. But we rebound quickly during the day on Tuesday. It’s another unseasonably warm day with highs in the low 60s across the Upstate. It’s seasonably mild in the mountains, though, with highs in the mid 50s. Mainly sunny skies in the morning give way to a little more cloud cover in the afternoon and evening, but it stays dry.

Looking Ahead (Looking Ahead)

A cold front trekking across the southeast arrives in the area Tuesday night. The system has a high risk of producing severe weather in the Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday. And while it is weakening as it shifts into our area, we can’t rule out the possibility of strong to severe storms. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds. This is one of the reasons for the First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. combined with widespread and heavy at times rain moving through, especially during the morning commute.

Wednesday's Threats include heavy rain and damaging straight-line wind (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday Rain (Wednesday Rain)

Behind the front, we get a cool down to below normal highs in the 50s area wide and morning lows dipping into the 20s and low 30s.

