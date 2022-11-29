FTC: Complaints about unwanted calls hit 5-year low in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released its annual data book for the National Do Not Call Registry - and information about how South Carolina stacks up nationally for complaints about unwanted calls.

More than 246 million people have joined the Do Not Call Registry since it was created in 2003. South Carolinians make up more than 3 million of those active registrations, but the state overall ranks No. 45 in the country for the percentage of the population on the Do Not Call list.

Between October 2021 and September 2022, the FTC received 44,285 complaints from people in South Carolina about unwanted calls - which is the lowest number the agency has received in the last five years. South Carolina ranked No. 25 nationally for the number of complaints based on population.

Impersonator fraud calls topped the list of complaints in the state, and more than half of the call types reported were robocalls.

Below is a breakdown of the Do Not Call Registry Data Book for 2022:

