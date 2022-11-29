Holiday events happening in the Upstate
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We have a list of fun holiday events happening the Upstate that you and your family can enjoy.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Nutcracker: The Exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Hollywild’s Holiday Lights Safari will run through Dec. 31 and open daily from 6p.m. to 9 p.m. with extended hours on selected nights.
Monday, Nov. 21
- Miracle at Southernside is a Christmas-themed pop-up located at Southernside Brewing Co. and will run through Dec. 31.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Anderson County Farmers Market “Holiday Market” will run through Saturday, Dec. 17 and will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Christmas Display at the Model Trains Station will run through Dec. 30.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Bon Secours Festival of Trees will run through Dec. 26
- Downtown Greenville Ice on Main will run through Jan. 16, 2023
- Upstate Holiday Light Show located in Easley will run through Dec. 31.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Miracle on 34th Street A live Radio Play will run through Jan. 18, 2023 at the Centre Stage.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Landrum’s Christmas Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.
- Mauldin’s A December to Remember event from 6-9 p.m. at the Mauldin Cultural Center
- LEO Santa Toy Drive at Bon Secours Wellness Arena will run from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Defenders for Children Miracle Bash in Greenville will go from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
- Pickens Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. in Downtown Pickens
- Mauldin Theatre Company’s A Christmas Carol: The Musical will run through Sunday, Dec. 11
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce annual parade at 2 p.m. starting at Mauldin High and ending at the Cultural Center down East Butler Road.
- Piedmont Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. on Hwy 86.
- Greenville Poinsettia Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
- Greer Christmas Festival at Greer Farmers Market will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Downtown Anderson Christmas parade at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Downtown Spartanburg Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- Breakfast with Santa at Glendale Outdoor Leadership School in Spartanburg from 9 a.m. until noon.
Monday, Dec. 19
- Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s Skating on the Big Ice will run through Friday, Dec. 30
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.