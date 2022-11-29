Holiday events happening in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We have a list of fun holiday events happening the Upstate that you and your family can enjoy.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Nutcracker: The Exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville.

Friday, Nov. 18

Hollywild’s Holiday Lights Safari will run through Dec. 31 and open daily from 6p.m. to 9 p.m. with extended hours on selected nights.

Monday, Nov. 21

Miracle at Southernside is a Christmas-themed pop-up located at Southernside Brewing Co. and will run through Dec. 31.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sunday, Dec. 4

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 17

Breakfast with Santa at Glendale Outdoor Leadership School in Spartanburg from 9 a.m. until noon.

Monday, Dec. 19

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.