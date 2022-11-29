Law enforcement departments collect toys for Upstate children

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement departments are collecting toys and donations for Upstate children this Christmas. Here is a look at some of the events happening this holiday season.

SIMPSONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department are holding multiple “Stuff-A-Cruiser” events during December to collect items.

BLACKSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Blacksburg Police Department is sponsoring Fill-A-Cruiser during this year’s Christmas on the Square event. Officers are asking people to help them fill a police car with donations of coats, blankets, & toys

LEO SANTA TOY DRIVE

This year’s annual toy drive is partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies to collect toys with kids in communities. The agencies participating in the drive include the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Mauldin Police Department, Simpsonville Police Department, Fountain Inn Police Department, Travelers Rest Police Department, Greer Police Department, North Greenville Fire Department, Berea Fire Dept, Piedmont Park Fire District, and others.

According to organizers, 100% of toys donated are given to children in low-income areas across the Upstate by off-duty Law Enforcement Officers.

To learn more about their efforts, you can visit LEO Santa Toy Drive

