Man arrested after firing gun multiple times in the air, police say

Police arrested Christian Alvarez, 30, after he fired a gun multiple times in the air in West...
Police arrested Christian Alvarez, 30, after he fired a gun multiple times in the air in West Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after he fired a gun multiple times in the air in the front yard of a home in West Asheville.

Police said officers arrived to a home on Deaverview Road on Saturday, Nov. 26 just after 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a Hispanic man around 25 years old wearing a white and red sweatsuit firing a gun in the air.

When police arrived, the man ran behind a house and officers had to give verbal commands for the man to come out house.

Officers then arrested 30-year-old Christian Alvarez and he was charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the public, Resist/Delay/Obstruct a Police Officer and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

Officers said they found two shell casings in the front yard, along with a gun holster and a 45-caliber gun.

Alvarez is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SC Ports contributes $50,000 to urban trail system in Greer
SC Ports contributes $50,000 to new trail system in Greer
Holiday events happening in the Upstate
Driver crashes in Starr
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr, crews say
School board votes on restricting book
School board votes on restricting book