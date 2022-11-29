Man arrested after firing gun multiple times in the air, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after he fired a gun multiple times in the air in the front yard of a home in West Asheville.

Police said officers arrived to a home on Deaverview Road on Saturday, Nov. 26 just after 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a Hispanic man around 25 years old wearing a white and red sweatsuit firing a gun in the air.

When police arrived, the man ran behind a house and officers had to give verbal commands for the man to come out house.

Officers then arrested 30-year-old Christian Alvarez and he was charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the public, Resist/Delay/Obstruct a Police Officer and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

Officers said they found two shell casings in the front yard, along with a gun holster and a 45-caliber gun.

Alvarez is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.

