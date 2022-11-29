Officials release statement after weapon brought to elementary school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District released a statement after reports of a weapon was brought to BD Lee Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The statement below was sent out to parents on Tuesday morning.

“The weapon has been confiscated and an immediate investigation is ongoing according to district policy. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise. Please know that all students, faculty and staff are safe and as always safety is our number one priority.”

