Powdersville honors injured Jalen Rambert during state title run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powdersville is playing in the program’s first ever state title game.

“Always great when you see the guys that you grew up with for all your life succeed.” Jalen Rambert, Powdersville senior linebacker, said.

The Patriots worked their way to the top while one of their leaders has watched from the sideline.

“We need him,” Drake Sloan, Powdersville senior receiver, said. “But then, the injury happened and we just kept playing for him.”

Linebacker Jalen Rambert had his senior season cut short after suffering a severe knee injury.

“Definitely disappointing. Definitely sad,” Rambert said. “But, just knowing that we had a good shot still and that they were going to be alright without me, definitely took my responsibility away and I kind of felt like I could just, look at my future and continue on and be alright.”

With his season over, Rambert could’ve closed the book on his time with the Patriots. however, the senior leader chose to return to the sideline.

“I’m just here to help in any way I can.” Rambert said.

“Well, it shows his leadership. It shows how much he loves the game,” Sloan said. “It shows that he’s not down on himself because he’s hurt.”

“I can’t be out there anymore so I feel that’s where most of it comes from,” Rambert said. “Also, I just like football. I like being out here. I like being around the dudes. They’re some of my best friends I’ve grown up with.”

Powdersville has rallied behind Rambert, dedicating their journey to state in honor of him.

“He’s like my blood brother,” Sloan said. “We just play for each other, play for our team and him going down, it really put something right here in my heart to play for him and inspire every game for him.”

Even though he can’t suit up, coach Jalen Rambert is ready to cheer on his squad to a championship win.

“Definitely a little proud coach moment to see all the guys that you’ve been trusted in and you’ve seen play and you’ve known can do it go out there and everything that you know they can do happen is definitely nice.” Rambert said.

Powdersville plays Beaufort in the state title game on Thursday at Benedict College in Columbia.

