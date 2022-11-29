Share your holiday decorations with Christmas Chris

Upload pictures and video of your Christmas decorations, lights and holiday displays to...
Upload pictures and video of your Christmas decorations, lights and holiday displays to Christmas Chris.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christmas Chris is back and wants to see your holiday decorations! There’s a chance they could be featured on FOX Carolina.

Traffic reporter Chris Scott will be showing off Christmas decorations from FOX Carolina viewers every day through the holiday season on The Morning News and during our afternoon newscasts.

Click here to submit your Christmas decorations, lights and displays.

Here are some of the pictures and videos we’ve received so far this year:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Kenneth Cox admitted to sexually abusing a child younger than 11 years old.
Upstate man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child
Fans at Yeehaw in Greenville watch the FIFA World Cup
USA scores in matchup against Iran in FIFA World Cup
Generic School Bus
Officials release statement after weapon brought to elementary school
Phone generic graphic
FTC: Complaints about unwanted calls hit 5-year low in South Carolina