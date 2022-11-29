Upstate man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child

Michael Kenneth Cox admitted to sexually abusing a child younger than 11 years old.
Michael Kenneth Cox admitted to sexually abusing a child younger than 11 years old.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County man admitted to sexually abusing a young child after the solicitor said the “horrendous crime” that was caught on camera.

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

The sexual assault was reported in December 2020 and investigators recovered video evidence of Cox assaulting the child. According to the solicitor, when Cox was arrested he admitted “he had struggled with an attraction to children for some time.”

Cox was sentenced to 65 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

“This was a horrendous crime perpetrated against a truly innocent and defenseless victim,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “We are grateful for the hard work of the Walhalla Police Department in bringing Michael Cox to justice, and grateful to the court for a sentence which ensures he will never have the opportunity to harm a child again.”

MORE NEWS: Deputies charge Westminster man accused of having inappropriate images of kids

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans at Yeehaw in Greenville watch the FIFA World Cup
USA scores in matchup against Iran in FIFA World Cup
Generic School Bus
Officials release statement after weapon brought to elementary school
Upload pictures and video of your Christmas decorations, lights and holiday displays to...
Share your holiday decorations with Christmas Chris
Phone generic graphic
FTC: Complaints about unwanted calls hit 5-year low in South Carolina