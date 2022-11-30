Big Dave Eats: an Upstate TikTok star

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “When you enjoy what you do it really makes a world of difference and that’s the thing-- I really enjoy doing this.”

Dave McClintock, a Spartanburg native, loves trying new restaurants. He made it a habit to go out and try somewhere new at least once a week. As a result, his friends turn to him for suggestions.

“One day I got ten calls from friends of mine that said ‘Yo, give me a recommendation of a place to go eat’ but rather than me telling it ten times [I thought] let me take a picture,” explained McClintock.

Those pictures quickly evolved into Facebook videos.

“When I started posting on TikTok it just took off,” McClintock said. “Next thing you know, I went from 10,000 followers to where I am at now. It just went boom, boom, boom.”

The account currently has more than 26,000 followers.

The fun, fast videos taking you around the Carolinas’ dining options.

“I want the people to see what I see when I walk in,” McClintock mentioned.

With his phone in hand, Big Dave captures all you need to see.

“I’m always going to make my way to the bar. Don’t judge me,” McClintock joked. “I just want to eat some good food and there’s a lot of good options around here too.”

Whether a Facebook group suggestion, a manager invite or stumbling upon it himself-- Dave finds plenty of spots to enjoy.

The TikTok sensation working on turning the hobby into a career, making money from merchandise and social media platforms.

“I will do this full-time and how cool is that? You just get to eat and drink and get paid for it, you know?” McClintock reflected.

As for what happens when he doesn’t enjoy the food?

“I’m never going to bash anyone by any means, but I owe it to the people who follow me to give my honest opinion,” McClintock explained.

So, he offers the feedback with a side of humor.

“I try to put my own thing on it too. ‘ahh... a little too salty, makes the blood pressure go high.’ something like that, you know?”

The man you hear on the videos is the exact way Big Dave is in-person.

“What you see is what you get with me,” McClintock said. “I tell people a lot of the times that I’m an acquired taste, but I’m a happy guy.”

