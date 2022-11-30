City officials: More parking coming to Greenville’s West End

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said more parking is coming to Greenville’s West End.

City Council approved an agreement with developers of a mixed use project to build additional parking in their garage in exchange for a long term lease.

The 135 new public parking spaces will be located on the first three floors of the parking garage located next to Fluor Field at South Main and Markley Streets.

The city said the development will include 250 apartments as well as retails space.

The project will cost a total of $5,350,190 and construction is expected to begin in 2023.

