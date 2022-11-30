City planning commission approves “Woven” project, residents still worry about the size

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since August city officials have been going back on forth over a now 214-unit apartment project in West Greenville called “Woven.’’ After reaching city council for final approval it was sent back to the planning commission for further review.

Tuesday night, the commission had another lengthy meeting about the project—lasting four hours.

Back this summer the commission recommended the city council deny the project in a 5 to 1 vote. Since then, the developers have made several changes to try and meet their needs. Tuesday— it was another 5-1 vote —only this time, it was to approve the project.

“We are going from a neighborhood of primarily one and two-story single-family homes to suddenly having a massive apartment complex if this gets pushed through. Its a lot of change very quickly” said Joshua Blankenship, the President of Brandon Mill Community Association.

Although Tuesday’s crowd was a lot thinner than the last meeting— the message from both supporters and opponents of “Woven” was the same.

“That also needs to be taken into consideration we’re talking about what people want to see in their community,” said Planning Commissioner Pamela Adams during the meeting.

The planning commission members went through each factor that held them from voting in favor of woven the first time. Evaluating how things stack up now—with the changes made by developers.

Developers scaled the project down to four stories in the back—five on the front facing Pendleton Street. They Also changed the color scheme, offered 44 affordable housing units out of the 214 and promised sidewalks and speed bumps.

The changes still didn’t meet residents’ concern over size.

“It’s still two buildings, it’s still very large, they’re not chopped up in any way, it’s apartments wrapped around a parking garage,” said Blankenship.

Through discussion, commissioners determined the project now meets the GVL 2040 criteria.

“While it may not be perfect, it does meet the criteria that we have in front of us to be able to use” said Meg Terry, the Planning Commission Chairwomen.

So, after months of back & forth -- the commission finally approved the “Woven” project —5 to 1. An outcome, leaving many residents disappointed

“I feel like with this much community opposition, we expected and hoped for a different outcome” said Blankenship.

Three of the commissioners spoke about how difficult this vote was. Their approval will be taken into consideration by the city council when they vote to approve the project. It’ll be on the agenda on December 12th.

