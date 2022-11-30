Clemson drops, South Carolina enters top 25 in latest ranking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff selection committee released their newest top 25 ranking on Tuesday night.

Following South Carolina’s big win over Clemson on Saturday, the Gamecocks landed in the top 25, and Clemson dropped one spot to number 9.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 26.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gXfmQvXLOT — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 30, 2022

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and the University of Southern California made up the top 4.

