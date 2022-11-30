Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County.
Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process.
- Gary Street
- Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street, Choctaw Street
- Knighton Chapel Road
- Pearlie Farms Road
- Narnie Road
- Captain Guy and Airport Road
- South Harper St. Ext to Lisbon
- Blakely Road
- Milam Road
- Little Acres Road
- Philson Road
- Bethany Church Road
- Highway 56 North
The Sheriff’s Office also shared photos of some of the trash collected.
Deputies thanked residents for informing them about areas that needed cleaning. They added that they have set up cameras and sometimes sift through the trash to find identifying information.
