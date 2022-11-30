Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County.

Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process.

Gary Street

Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street, Choctaw Street

Knighton Chapel Road

Pearlie Farms Road

Narnie Road

Captain Guy and Airport Road

South Harper St. Ext to Lisbon

Blakely Road

Milam Road

Little Acres Road

Philson Road

Bethany Church Road

Highway 56 North

The Sheriff’s Office also shared photos of some of the trash collected.

Deputies thanked residents for informing them about areas that needed cleaning. They added that they have set up cameras and sometimes sift through the trash to find identifying information.

