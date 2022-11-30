Daughter, granddaughter plead guilty in connection to elderly woman’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter and granddaughter of an elderly woman who is believed to have died in 2017 pled guilty to multiple charges in connection with the case on Tuesday.

In June 2021 Tabitha Shook, Madilyn Ballard and Beth Beamer were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Rena Beamer - who was reported missing in the summer of 2017. Investigators now believe she died in August of that year, but her body has never been recovered.

Beth Beamer, the daughter of the victim, was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized removal of a dead body and desecration of human remains.

According to arrest warrants, Beth Beamer did not provide her mother with proper care for four years before her death. She also admitted to disposing of the body and continued collecting her mother’s social security payments for personal profit.

That same month, deputies say they learned that the woman’s granddaughters, Tabitha Shook and Madilyn Ballard, were also involved in covering up her death. Both were charged with obstruction.

On Tuesday, Shook and Beamer appeared in court where they pled guilty to unauthorized removal of dead body and abuse/obstruction of investigation. Beamer also pled guilty to neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to the solicitor’s office, both women will not be serving additional prison time for the charges. They were sentenced to time served, which was 545 days.

Officials said both are wanted on federal warrants in North Carolina so they are being kept in custody.

