Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.

James Isaac Simpson III
James Isaac Simpson III(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.

Anyone with information about Simpson is asked to call 911 immediately.

