Funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting, set for Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Davis was one of three UVA football players who were shot to death on the night of Nov. 13 after a class trip to the nation’s capital.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Dorchester County deputies say an extremely large turnout is expected, and the town of Ridgeville will experience road closures and delays for his funeral procession and graveside services.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Coburn Town Road will be closed from School Street to Crum Lane with limited access; and South Railroad Avenue will be closed from Church Street to Campbell Thicket. The closures are expected to last until about 6 p.m.

During a four-hour visitation Tuesday afternoon, friends and family members shared memories of Davis and his impact on those around him at Greater St. James AME Church.

“He was an old soul with a big heart. Extremely smart,” Davis’ great aunt, Fay Fountain, said. “And he’ll leave a gaping hole, but he left us with a mandate and his mandate is to do better, rise higher, regardless of your circumstances.”

Family members say Davis was a role model. His skills on the football field led him to national success in college, and they say he was destined to make a powerful impact on those who knew him.

Davis was an all-star football player at Woodland High School who went on to rank as one of the top receivers in the country at UVA.

Family members thanked the community for the outpouring of love they have seen from Woodland High School, UVA and neighbors who knew Davis.

“These people coming up like this, God is letting him know and letting us know that He has shined a light on him and embraced him and said, ‘Well done, faithful servant,’” cousin Marilynn Lee said. “I am so glad for the people who have come through. I bless God for the unity that we have in this family.”

