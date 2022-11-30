Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl.

Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.

In celebration of the victory, fans that donate at least $31.30 from now until Dec. 16 will receive an ‘Our State’ t-shirt. Organizers said orders received by Dec. 9 will be shipped by Dec. 16. Donations between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16 will be shipped in Jan.

