Good Night Lights at the Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas season is upon us. You have a chance to help spread some holiday cheer this weekend at the Prisma children’s hospital for the Good Night Lights event.

People across the community can decorate their cars.. write well wishes on the windows and gather in the parking lot to shine flashlights and Christmas lights towards the children’s window. The kids will be lined up looking out, ready to to shine their lights back at you.

Prisma health tells us they have 70 beds in their children’s hospital and they are all full. They say the patients range from broken bones, surgery patients, to the flu.

You can imagine how tough it may be for kids to have to spend the Christmas season from the hospital. But you can cheer on the kiddos on by bringing them a little holiday magic.

“It’s hard on our parents anytime that your child is going through something difficult and there not a lot that you can do to help that.. to bring them here and have them here in such a good hospital with that support is amazing. So yeah we are excited to be able to offer this event for everyone that’s here.” Said Taylor Stathes with Prisma Health.

Prisma starts clearing out the upper deck of the south parking lot in front of the children’s hospital this Friday. Good Night Lights Event will be this Sunday evening starting at 7 P.M. You can RSVP here.

