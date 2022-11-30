Greenville PD looking for 29-year-old woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who was last heard from in June.

Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family and her whereabouts have been known ever since, according to police.

Lee does not possess a car and was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road.

Lee is described as five foot five and 125 pounds with black hair, green eyes, and a full sleeve tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

