LIVE: Funeral for SC football player killed in UVA shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Lavel Davis Jr. was one of three UVA football players who were shot to death on the night of Nov. 13 after a class trip to the nation’s capital.

A celebration of life is being held at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in North Charleston, with an extremely large turnout of people to pay their respects to Davis.

Davis was an all-star football player at Woodland High School who went on to rank as one of the top receivers in the country at UVA.

