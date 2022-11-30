LIVE: Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials including Greenville Mayor Knox White will be on Millenium Boulevard on Wednesday morning as a new lighting company unveils its headquarters in Greenville.

Current was created after GE Current acquired Hubbell Incorporated’s lighting business earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the company and local leaders will raise the official sign for Current at 10:30 a.m. and allow FOX Carolina to tour the new Lighting Institute.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

