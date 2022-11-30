Winter chill moves in

By Chrissy Kohler and Bryan Bachman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler air arrives for the first day of meteorological winter before rain returns for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Colder tonight, cooler Thursday & Friday
  • Another rain chance this weekend
  • Temperatures become mild again next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

The front which brought the rain Tuesday night clears the area Wednesday night allowing the cold air to move in on the backside giving everyone a big drop tonight! Clear skies take over, allowing temperatures to plummet into the 20s and 30s. Be ready to break the winter coats back out in the morning!

While cooler, both Thursday and Friday feature mostly sunny skies. Highs are limited to the 50s both days, with 20s and 30s each night.

Big cool down the next three days
Big cool down the next three days(Fox Carolina)

Clouds become more commonplace over the weekend, with the chance for a few showers Saturday through Monday. No days are washouts, so your weekend plans don’t need to change. Just be prepared for the possibility of some passing rain with highs getting back to the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances increase for the weekend
Rain chances increase for the weekend(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast November 30th
First Alert Forecast November 30th
Rain moves in, heavy at times, on this First Alert Weather Day
Rain moves in, heavy at times, on this First Alert Weather Day
Heavy overnight rain prompts First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Heavy overnight rain prompts First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Overnight rain impacts Upstate
Preparing for possibility of heavy overnight rain