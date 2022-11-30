Winter chill moves in

REENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler air arrives for the first day of meteorological winter before rain returns for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Colder tonight, cooler Thursday & Friday

Another rain chance this weekend

Temperatures become mild again next week

The front which brought the rain Tuesday night clears the area Wednesday night allowing the cold air to move in on the backside giving everyone a big drop tonight! Clear skies take over, allowing temperatures to plummet into the 20s and 30s. Be ready to break the winter coats back out in the morning!

While cooler, both Thursday and Friday feature mostly sunny skies. Highs are limited to the 50s both days, with 20s and 30s each night.

Clouds become more commonplace over the weekend, with the chance for a few showers Saturday through Monday. No days are washouts, so your weekend plans don’t need to change. Just be prepared for the possibility of some passing rain with highs getting back to the 50s and 60s.

