‘She’s my angel’: Wife turned fulltime caregiver

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - November is National Family Caregivers month. As it comes to a close, we want to highlight the story of a woman whose new full time job is a caregiver to her husband.

Jennifer Martinez is a Greenville wife, mom, and now caregiver.

Jennifer and her husband Mark Martinez have been together for nearly 30 years.

“I’m not Mark anymore,” said the husband. “I’m not the same person.”

Because of Mark’s condition, he can’t do his favorite things anymore such as hunting.

“You can’t imagine the things I can’t do because I have no legs,” said Mark.

Diabetes and heart disease means Jennifer is providing around-the-clock care with no prior experience. Their family is making it off of Mark’s disability check.

Jennifer says a lot of people would be shocked at what you can do without.

“You may get down to crumbs but somehow those crumbs will turn into a piece of bread.”

The Martinezes are a true example of in sickness and health and persevering with love.

Jennifer says she is thankful for local resources that help her in her new role as a caregiver.

If you are caretaker, Jennifer suggests Community Long Term Care in Greenville, the South Carolina Department of Social Services and the low income home energy assistance program through Duke Energy.

