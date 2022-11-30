Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area.

Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road.

On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is listed as the property owner, and the project is named “Asheville Tesla.”

According to the plans, the proposed dealership is expected to have a 130-car display area.

The City of Asheville website shows that staff members began reviewing the application on November 21, 2022. If accepted, the proposal will go through a technical review committee meeting on December 19, 2022.

