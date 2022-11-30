Two Upstate school leaders chosen for statewide awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) announced that two leaders at Upstate schools were both selected for two statewide awards.

Ashley Williams, the assistant principal at D.R. Hill Middle School in Spartanburg District 5, was chosen as the 2023 SC Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.

“We are excited to announce that Ashley Williams has been named the SCASA Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. “She is an outstanding leader who is dedicated to creating a learning environment in which staff and students can flourish professionally and academically. She is committed to building relationships and partnerships within the community she serves.”

The other finalists for 2023 SC Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year were Alisa Long, assistant principal at Meadow Glen Middle School in Lexington District 1; Rebecca Dilley, assistant principal at Chapin Intermediate School in Lexington-Richland District 5; and Sandra Taylor, assistant principal at Blue Ridge Middle School in the Greenville County School District.

“As assistant principal for curriculum and instruction, Ashley has been instrumental in maintaining high expectations for student learning,” the Principal of D.R. Hill Middle School, Terry Glasgow, said. “She is passionate about assisting teachers and understands the importance of building and maintaining positive relationships with staff, students, and their families. She is a dedicated educator who is an asset to both our school and district.”

Mary Leslie Anderson, principal of League Academy of Communication Arts in the Greenville County School District, was chosen as the 2023 SC Middle Level Principal of the Year.

“We are pleased to announce that Mary Leslie Anderson has been named the SCASA Middle Level Principal of the Year,” Phibbs said. “She is an exceptional leader who inspires collaboration through the development of a common focus. Mrs. Anderson is a constant resource for her students and empowers her staff to find ways to meet the needs of each student.”

The other finalists for 2023 SC Middle Level Principal of the Year were Angela Burns, principal of Crayton Middle School in Richland District 1, and Tiffany Hall, principal of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School in the Aiken County School District.

“We congratulate Mary Leslie Anderson on being named the 2023 South Carolina Middle Level Principal of the Year by SCASA,” Superintendent of the Greenville County School District, Dr. Burke Royster, said. “This is a tremendous honor and recognizes Mrs. Anderson’s outstanding leadership, her unwavering commitment to helping all students achieve their full potential, and her dedication to supporting League Academy’s staff so they are prepared to teach and inspire their students each day.”

According to officials, Anderson and Williams were selected by a panel of judges who used criteria set by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

