911 AUDIO: Deputies release fake school shooting ‘robocall’

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released the audio recording of a 911 call placed on Thursday reporting a fake active shooter threat at a school.

Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the call shortly before noon and two schools, North Henderson High School and Apple Valley Middle School, were immediately placed on lockdown.

The sheriff’s office said their deputies arrived on scene within minutes and confirmed all students and faculty were safe.

According to deputies, this is one of more than a dozen nearly-identical “robo” calls across the country in recent days. Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.

Deputies altered the voice in the 911 call before releasing it. Although the audio is difficult to understand, the caller responds to questions from the dispatcher, who asks how many people are hurt and for details about the alleged suspect.

