Abbeville championship experience prepares Panthers for state title game

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The biggest stage in the state is becoming like a second home to the Abbeville Panthers.

“You just enjoy the journey with each and every group of kids whether you get to the state championship or not,” Jamie Nickles, Abbeville head football coach, said. “But, when you do get there, it’s a really special week.”

“Most of us are really excited,” Mikelyn Bowie, Abbeville junior linebacker, said. “For some of us, this is their first time.”

But they’re far from first timers. This Panthers team has several of the same members who played on the 2020 State Champion squad.

“Well, they’ve been there,” Nickles said. “They’ve been there and done that before and that means a lot I think this week.”

“We follow tradition really well,” Bowie said. “I’m not going to say we’re used to it, but we know how to handle it and we’re ready for it.”

Linebacker Ty Cade contributed as a sophomore on that title team. He remembers what it takes to win it all.

“It’s a lot about the coaching. They lead it really good,” Ty Cade, Abbeville senior linebacker, said. “We go through the same thing everyday. Everyday. Everyday. We make it a lot about God and putting our faith in each other.”

Cade’s passed that wisdom to the rest of the Panthers.

“It make you feel a different type of way when an older guy comforts you and they keep telling you you’re good,” Cade said. “And even when you mess up, just go play again and again. They just keep confidence in you. So that’s how we try to lead our younger guys.”

“Well it really lets you know that you can do it to,” Bowie said. “Because you’ve seen the people that you look up to do it. So, you know you can do it too. It’s kind of expected from you. So, you play better when you know that’s what everybody wants.”

The experience leads to confidence and they hope confidence leads to another banner year.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in us because as long as we play Abbeville football and we don’t make a lot of mental mistakes,” Cade said. “I feel like we can run with anybody.”

Abbeville plays Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Friday at 2 pm from Benedict College.

