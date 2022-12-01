Christ Church leans on Dashun Reeder and brotherhood in state title push

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time since winning four straight a decade ago, Christ Church Episcopal is playing for a state title. Leading the charge for the Cavaliers is an electrifying talent.

When the ball’s in his hands, Dashun Reeder is must see action.

“Man he’s the whole package,” Quinn Hatfield, Christ Church head football coach, said. “He’s special.”

joseph mikesell, christ church safety: “He’s a freak.” Joseph Mikesell, Christ Church safety, said.

“It’s electric. You’ll get some good runs, you’ll get some magical plays that just shouldn’t be made,” Dashun Reeder, Christ Church running back, said. “You’ll have a good time just watching me and watching the rest of the team play.”

The junior running back has torched opposing defenses, running for over 2,000 yards and scoring 40 total touchdowns.

“He’s big. He’s strong. He’s impossible to bring down,” Mikesell said. “If you don’t bring him down early, he’s going to run right by you and take it to the house. So, he’s unstoppable.”

Reeder had a number of influences growing up, starting at home.

“My dad was a crucial part in me learning how to play running back and play that type of position,” Reeder said. “But, like growing up it was Deebo Samuel. Randy Moss. Derrick Henry.”

Reeder’s not alone on the field. The talented runner has a brotherhood around him.

“We’re all brothers in this.” Reeder said.

“There’s been a tight bond anchored in love,” Hatfield said. “We’ve talked all year about love your neighbor, love your teammate as yourself. That’s been our theme.”

“I love every guy and they love me,” Mikesell said. “And I know they’ve got my back like I’ve got there’s.”

The combination of talent and team makes the Cavaliers a formidable foe heading into the state title game.

“I know the team’s ready for it,” Reeder said. “I know they’re going to be hyped. I know they’re going to be ready to just show what they want to do.”

“There’s just a desire and a spirit about this team that I’m extremely confident we’re going to go down there and get the job done.” Hatfield said.

“It’s just going to be an electric atmosphere and I know we’re going to bring it.” Mikesell said.

Christ Church has some history with Johnsonville, the team the Cavs are playing for the state title. A decade ago, it was Christ Church beating Johnsonville for the 2012 state title.

The two will play on Friday, Dec. 2 at 2 pm at Benedict College.

