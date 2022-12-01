City: $1 mil donation to Unity Park tower dedicated to veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Mayor Knox White announced a $1 million donation to the Honor Tower at Unity Park.

The Thomas and Vivian A. Wong Honor Tower will be dedicated to military veterans and first responders, offering a place of reflection and solemnity in the heart of the 60-acre Unity Park, according to the city.

This is one of the park’s largest donations to date.

Vivian and her daughter Madina Cauthen were honored Thursday at an event held at Avenue attended by more than 100 guests.

“Being American really meant a lot to them. And I think the vision behind what the Honor Tower stands for was important to them,” Madina Cauthen said of her parents. “Greenville needs a place where they can honor first responders and veterans, and it will be a place of honor.”

The Honor Tower will be constructed just south of the Reedy River, according to Mayor White.

City officals said the Wongs moved to South Carolina from Hong Kong almost 60 years ago. Over the years they built a restaurant business from the ground up, starting in Greenville with the first Dragon Den location. They channeled their success into the community and played a pivotal role in changing the face of downtown Greenville.

“Vivian and Thomas Wong’s story epitomizes the American Dream,” said Mayor White. “As immigrants in Greenville in the 1960s, they embraced our city – integrated, built businesses and gave back. They seized every opportunity to be successful and contribute. Their philanthropic and community spirit ties in beautifully to what we’re building at Unity Park and the Honor Tower which sits at the heart of it. We are truly grateful for their generosity.”

MORE NEWS: Multi-million dollar home in NC sets record for luxury communities

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.