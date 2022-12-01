Deputies investigating after victim found shot in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are investigating after a person was found shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night.

Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street at around 8:30 p.m.

No other details about the victim or investigation were released. We will update this story as officials give new information.

