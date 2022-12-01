Deputies searching for runaway teenager from behavioral health center
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 14-year-old Conner William Gault, a runaway teenager last seen earlier today.
Deputies said Gault was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m. They added that he was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.
Deputies described Gault as 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 110 pounds.
Anyone who sees Conner is asked to call 911 immediately.
