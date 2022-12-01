FOX Carolina Tailgate Extra: Experts break down Carolina’s big win over Clemson

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Only on FOXCarolina.com watch experts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp join Beth Hoole to break down South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson and the implications that will come with it.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, our experts are discussing everything from the Gamecocks playing spoiler in the playoffs to how their win could impact the transfer portal. They’ll also talk about what Carolina’s big win could mean for Shane Beamer’s future in Columbia and how the Tigers can bounce back this week in the ACC Championship.

Tune in for all that and more; only on FOXCarolina.com and the FOX Carolina news app.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX Carolina Tailgate Special
FOX Carolina Tailgate Extra
George Washington easily beats South Carolina 79-55
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
‘You know when it’s a child’: Gainesville Police officers speak on Gators Football player child porn arrest
The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion