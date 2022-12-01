Greenville bank robber caught with ‘significant’ amount of cash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who robbed two Greenville County banks was convicted by a jury on Thursday.

Preston Hancock, 27, stole $1,130 in cash from the BB&T bank on Hampton Avenue in November 2018. Officials say Hancock and his co-defendant, Derrick Davis, held two tellers at gunpoint and presented a note saying “$20,000 in the bag or I will kill you.”

Three days later, investigators say the pair robbed the Bank of Travelers Rest on North Pleasantburg Drive. Hancock held bank tellers at gunpoint and gave them a note that said “Big bills be easy or be shot” and got away with $3,510 in cash.

Officials said $500 in pre-recorded “bait money” was included with the stolen cash.

Investigators identified Hancock using fingerprints and arrested him and Davis after a chase, both in vehicles and on foot.

The two had “significant” amounts of cash in their possession, including the bait money. A search of their hotel rooms revealed a 9mm handgun and disguise used in the robberies.

Hancock was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the solicitor’s office for an update on Davis’s case.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.