Multi-million dollar home in NC sets record for luxury communities

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walnut Cove Realty announced that a $6.7 million home known as “The Perch” was recently sold in Arden, North Carolina.

Officials said the home on Deer Grass Court in The Cliffs at Walnut Cove broke the record for the largest sale in one of the seven luxury Cliffs communities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

According to officials, the 7,110-square-foot home was completed in 2021 and got its nickname for its location atop Chestnut Mountain. They added that the home’s design gives it a treehouse-like effect with a great view.

“Growing up here, I am innately familiar with the homes and land in The Cliffs at Walnut Cove,” Walnut Cove Realty Broker and President Josh Smith said. “I knew from the moment I met with the sellers that The Perch would tick all the boxes for someone in this market.”

Walnut Cove Realty also has a $12,995,000 listing on the market in The Cliffs at Walnut Cove that could break further records.

