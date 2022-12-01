Officers find nearly 15 pounds of drugs during traffic stop in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers recently found nearly 15 pounds of drugs after pulling over a driver for speeding.

Officers said they initially stopped the car after seeing the car going over 20 MPH over the speed limit.

According to officers, as they spoke to the driver, they smelled marijuana and decided to search the car. During their search, officers said they found over 14 pounds of marijuana, half a pound of cocaine, prescription narcotics and a large amount of money. They added that the driver did not have a prescription for the prescription narcotics.

The driver, 24-year-old Hunter Steven Hastings, was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic.

Hunter Steven Hastings (Greenville County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.