ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people found dead in a car this morning in Rocky Mount have been identified.

Police say Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were both shot.

Police were called to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Officials say as employees were arriving to work, when they saw the victims inside the parked car, along with two small children in the back seat.

The children were physically not harmed but were still taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, after being exposed to the cold temperatures for an extended period, according to police. Officers said they are in stable condition and that family members are with them.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

