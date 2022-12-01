Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries.
The crash is located near the Garden Grille.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area to help with your commute.
