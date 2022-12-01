Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries.

The crash is located near the Garden Grille.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area to help with your commute.

MORE NEWS: ‘Tis the season to watch out for porch pirates

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cars drive on I-26 through Orangeburg County on Nov. 23, 2022.
Thanksgiving travel in SC expected to be busier this year than before pandemic
I-77 south is shut down in Charlotte after a helicopter crash killing two people.
Meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash on I-77
Flooding on I-85
Water main break shuts down traffic along I-85 South
Passenger dead following crash in Anderson Co.
Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night