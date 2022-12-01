Suspect wanted after stealing nearly $2000 worth of cigarettes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who stole nearly $2000 worth of cigarettes from a QT on Thursday morning.

Officers said the suspect went into a QT on Mauldin Road between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., went behind the counter, and stole a tub full of cigarettes. They added that he then left in a black Acura SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.