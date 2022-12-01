‘Tis the season to watch out for porch pirates

Watch out for porch pirates.
Watch out for porch pirates.(Greenville PD)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holidays right around the corner, law enforcement agencies are warning the community to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

Many of us will be ordering packages to be delivered to our homes.

Unfortunately, porch pirates will be taking full advantage of this and looking to steal unattended packages.

Security.org says last year some 49 million Americans had a package stolen.

Plan package delivery for when you are home to have packages delivered to secure location.

MORE NEWS: Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres as crews continue to work

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane Ridge fire
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres as crews continue to work
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville County
Clemson fan goes viral for dancing
Young Clemson fan goes viral for dance moves
Young workers invest in health savings accounts
Why young workers are investing in health savings accounts