‘Tis the season to watch out for porch pirates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holidays right around the corner, law enforcement agencies are warning the community to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

Many of us will be ordering packages to be delivered to our homes.

Unfortunately, porch pirates will be taking full advantage of this and looking to steal unattended packages.

Security.org says last year some 49 million Americans had a package stolen.

Plan package delivery for when you are home to have packages delivered to secure location.

MORE NEWS: Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres as crews continue to work

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.