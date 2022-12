The 52nd Annual Holiday Fair features more than 350 crafters and vendors. A few of them stopped by FOX Carolina to give a preview of this year’s offerings.

The Holiday Fair runs Thursday, December 1 through Saturday, December 3 at the Greenville Convention Center. For more information, visit HolidayFairGreenville.com.

The 52nd Annual Holiday Fair gives shoppers a chance to shop from local vendors, like Five Forks Apothecary. (Access Carolina staff)

