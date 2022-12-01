Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman found dead in a drainage ditch in Yemassee in 1995 has been identified.

A deceased woman was found in a roadside drainage ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee on May 24, 1995. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the case after 27 years.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, of Kissimmee, Fla. She was 36 years old at the time of her death and a mother of three. Her cause of death was strangulation.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was never reported missing.

The sheriff’s office learned through interviews that the day after Gonzalez had returned home from a trip to Puerto Rico, she was last seen at home with her husband. The three children were off to school.

The sheriff’s office said that they have contacted the children and family. They now have attorneys.

Investigators are trying to identify two people closely connected to Maria; her close friend whose name may be “Patricia” and a male friend/suspected boyfriend, who remains unidentified.

They are believed to have also lived in the Kissimmee, Fla. area.

