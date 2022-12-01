‘You won’t live’: 89-year-old arrested after putting gun to wife’s head, deputies say

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley man is out on bond after deputies say he put a gun to his wife’s head.

Lee McCaskill, 89, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an auto shop on Ashley River Road Tuesday.

Officers arrived at 4:53 p.m. and spoke with the victim, who said the incident happened at McCaskill’s house, according to the arrest affidavits.

The victim said she was sitting in a chair when her husband came downstairs. He was swearing at the victim and put a silver firearm to her head, telling her, “you won’t live,” the arrest affidavits state.

While her husband went to the kitchen, the woman ran out of the house and to the auto shop next door.

Afterward, deputies arrested McCaskill.

He was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center but posted bond. His charges were set at $35,000 in total, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.