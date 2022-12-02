39 pieces of historic pottery stolen from Edgefield display

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding the thieves who took dozens of pieces of historic pottery that were on display.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Friday that 39 pieces of pottery were stolen in the burglary that happened between June 4 and 6 at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square.

The items were made in the 1800s by slaves in Edgefield County, and they have significant historical value.

The pottery was on loan to the library from a private owner.

Anyone with information on the incident or who knows the whereabouts of the pottery is urged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers. Anonymity is guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers, and a cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Submit a tip in one of three ways:

Use P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device.

Go to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

Call 888-274-6372.

