Abbeville wins AA state football title

The Panthers claim the programs 12th state football championship
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville claimed the programs 12th state football title Friday, December 2 at Benedict College. Defeating Oceanside 35-20 to take the Class AA title.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and held the edge 21-0 at halftime. They went on to hold off Oceanside’s second half rally to claim the win.

It’s the program’s eighth title under head coach Jamie Nickles.

“Just so proud of our coaches, players, community. I mean my goodness ain’t nobody in Abbeville right now,” Nickles said after the game. “Everybody’s down here. This is emotional for me just because of these kid. They believed in us back in August when we were losing games and that’s not easy to deal with. But, they kept believing in what we were doing and our coaches. They do such a great job of coaching, they really do.”

