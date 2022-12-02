Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash

Dominique Tirrell Degree was arrested after shooting in Asheville, NC
Dominique Tirrell Degree was arrested after shooting in Asheville, NC
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November.

Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside.

After an investigation, police charged Dominique Degree with the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill
  • Discharge Firearm in City Limits
  • Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle
  • Driving While Licence Revoked
  • Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage x2

He is also facing probation violations. Degree is being held without bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

