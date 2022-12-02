Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November.
Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside.
After an investigation, police charged Dominique Degree with the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill
- Discharge Firearm in City Limits
- Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle
- Driving While Licence Revoked
- Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage x2
He is also facing probation violations. Degree is being held without bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
