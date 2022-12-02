Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November.

Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside.

After an investigation, police charged Dominique Degree with the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Assault with a Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill

Discharge Firearm in City Limits

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle

Driving While Licence Revoked

Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage x2

He is also facing probation violations. Degree is being held without bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.